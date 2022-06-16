Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow stock opened at $465.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.57 and a 200-day moving average of $543.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

