Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.27% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 149,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

