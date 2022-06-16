Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.29) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.33) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.15) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.83 ($8.16) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

