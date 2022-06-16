Comparing Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) & Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $3.64 million 132.66 -$32.67 million ($1.53) -7.58 Ligand Pharmaceuticals $277.13 million 4.81 $57.14 million $1.38 57.30

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Janux Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janux Therapeutics and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $180.83, indicating a potential upside of 128.67%. Given Janux Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Janux Therapeutics is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics -903.80% -11.81% -11.40% Ligand Pharmaceuticals 9.00% 8.29% 5.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Janux Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in many cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; and Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners and licenses programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver and kidney disease, and other diseases. Further, it sells Captisol materials. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.