Comparing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) & Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Ovid Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 3 8 0 2.58 Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $111.29, suggesting a potential upside of 119.46%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $351.41 million 10.09 -$454.02 million ($6.87) -7.38 Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.61 $122.83 million ($1.01) -1.78

Ovid Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -141.65% -49.18% -30.20% Ovid Therapeutics N/A -37.03% -34.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Ovid Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Solid Biosciences Inc.; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815 for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

