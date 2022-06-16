Comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.07% N/A -2.09% Healthcare Realty Trust 15.50% 3.94% 2.03%

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.37 -$9.44 million ($2.08) -1.13 Healthcare Realty Trust $534.82 million 7.29 $66.66 million $0.56 45.93

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

