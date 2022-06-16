ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.61.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

