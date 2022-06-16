ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 95,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

