Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CWCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

CWCO stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

