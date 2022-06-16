ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 49,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of WISH opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.37. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,721. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 930,858 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 52.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

