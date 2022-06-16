Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

NYSE CLR opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

