Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $78.00. The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 37948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

