Contrasting Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (FB) and Its Peers

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) $117.93 billion $39.37 billion N/A Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Competitors $9.01 billion $2.46 billion 15.08

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) 31.20% 28.74% 22.28% Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Competitors -373.33% -14.50% -4.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Competitors 650 3592 8869 248 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 57.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) beats its peers on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

