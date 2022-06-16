Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corning were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

