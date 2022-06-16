Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $4,291,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

