Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

