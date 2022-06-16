Cowen Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $103.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of BAH opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

