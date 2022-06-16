Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.