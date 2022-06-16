Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of CRCT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

