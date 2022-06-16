Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Shares of CRCT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.