Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.70 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.53. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cricut shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 2,819 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 696,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,848. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

