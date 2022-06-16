Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.70 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.53. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cricut shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 2,819 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 696,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,848. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
