Critical Analysis: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.47 $286.01 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $31.09 million 1.31 $13.61 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 45.81% 95.76% 41.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shanghai Industrial and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Shanghai Industrial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it engages in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces. It also has 18 development pipeline assets consisting of approximately 2.0 million square feet of additional planned commercial development; approximately 1,900 multifamily units; and 2 hotel assets. In addition, the company provides real estate development and management services. It primarily serves private and institutional owners; investors in commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate; and various governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

