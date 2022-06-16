Critical Analysis: TD (GLG) versus Its Rivals

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) is one of 171 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TD to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TD has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TD and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 1.00% 1.12% 0.96% TD Competitors 27.32% 11.59% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million -$940,000.00 24.61 TD Competitors $6.90 billion $1.86 billion 10.30

TD’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TD. TD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TD and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A TD Competitors 909 6065 6045 253 2.43

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.22%. Given TD’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TD has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

TD peers beat TD on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About TD (Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

