Critical Review: ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) vs. Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ADOMANI and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADOMANI presently has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADOMANI and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Risk and Volatility

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADOMANI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

