Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) versus Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Critical Contrast

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

14.0% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Uni-Pixel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.51%.

Volatility and Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uni-Pixel has a beta of 9.71, suggesting that its stock price is 871% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Uni-Pixel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 128.58 -$20.63 million ($1.42) -0.62 Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Uni-Pixel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -211.39% -185.26% Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Uni-Pixel on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Uni-Pixel (Get Rating)

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.