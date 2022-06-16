CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,240,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.13. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

