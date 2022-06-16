Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

