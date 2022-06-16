David Michael Johnson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) Director David Michael Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, David Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00.

AURA opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

