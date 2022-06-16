Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Price Target to €64.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNBLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($85.42) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

UNBLF opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

