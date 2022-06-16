Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Price Target to €64.00

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNBLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($85.42) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

UNBLF opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.