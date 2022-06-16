Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €175.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €175.00 ($182.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($201.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($179.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($178.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of DB1 opened at €154.35 ($160.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €155.22. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €135.05 ($140.68) and a 1-year high of €169.55 ($176.61).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

