Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.