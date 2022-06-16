Diana Shipping’s (DSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $502.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.