Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $82,813.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,211.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.81 or 0.05283988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00216419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00539151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00508268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00067734 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004066 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,041,956 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

