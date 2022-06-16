Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Docebo has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Docebo by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

