Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.18.

Get Docebo alerts:

TSE:DCBO opened at C$35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.70. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$117.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,763.83.

About Docebo (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.