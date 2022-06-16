Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarkson Capital

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,940 shares of company stock worth $10,442,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.