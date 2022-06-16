Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

