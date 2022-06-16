Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.