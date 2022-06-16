Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

