Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,353.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,627.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

