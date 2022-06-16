Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 138,056 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 131,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

