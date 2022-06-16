Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 138,056 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 131,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TEVA opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
