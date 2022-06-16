East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,939 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of East West Bancorp worth $95,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

