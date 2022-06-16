Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of WAVE opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.