Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

