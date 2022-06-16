eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) Insider Gary Worby Purchases 649,337 Shares

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) insider Gary Worby bought 649,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £51,946.96 ($63,050.08).
Shares of EAAS stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.48. eEnergy Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70.
About eEnergy Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.