eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) Insider Gary Worby Purchases 649,337 Shares

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) insider Gary Worby bought 649,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £51,946.96 ($63,050.08).

Shares of EAAS stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.48. eEnergy Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

About eEnergy Group (Get Rating)

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.