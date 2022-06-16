EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,877,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,790.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

