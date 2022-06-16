EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,793 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

