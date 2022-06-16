EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.36 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average is $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

