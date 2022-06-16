EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes $4.38 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

HD stock opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.47 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.26. The stock has a market cap of $287.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

