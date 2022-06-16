Eight Capital Increases Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target to C$4.00

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CRE opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$295.44 million and a PE ratio of -65.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.25.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

