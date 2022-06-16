Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

