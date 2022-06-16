Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.57.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $128.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

